National Bank Financial Increases Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to $16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of LWSCF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.65.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

