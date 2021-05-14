Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,264. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

