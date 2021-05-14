Intelligent Trading Foundation Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34,016.00 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $39,587.57 and approximately $34,016.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

ITT is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.