Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$242.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CDNAF stock traded up $15.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.72. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $66.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.