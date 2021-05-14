Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.43.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.44. 559,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.11. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$19.00 and a one year high of C$37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.