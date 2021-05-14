WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given a C$16.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) received a C$16.75 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

TSE WIR.U traded up C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$17.25. The company had a trading volume of 107,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.60.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

