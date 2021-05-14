Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Set at C$16.25 by Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has been given a C$16.25 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.18.

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.01. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

