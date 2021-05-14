$485.01 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $485.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.80 million. MSCI reported sales of $409.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 73.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.45. 5,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,705. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.