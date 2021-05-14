DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,429.75 ($97.07).

Several research firms have commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,050 ($79.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,456. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,328.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,824.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

