Security National Trust Co. Buys 180 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.54. 2,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,709. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

