Security National Trust Co. Sells 538 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Security National Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $196.48. 11,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.