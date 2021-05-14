Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys Shares of 125,857 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

