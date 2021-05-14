Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 5,597 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $632,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

