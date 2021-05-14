Security National Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.10. 39,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

