3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $203.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.09. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

