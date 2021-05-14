Symons Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $13,802,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,193. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

