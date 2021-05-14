Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $216,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

NYSE SHW opened at $285.81 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $176.06 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.78.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.