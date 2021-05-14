O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,265 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $140,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $554.42 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.27 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

