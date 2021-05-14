Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,797 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $266,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

