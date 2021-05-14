MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Position Decreased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.10% of MasterCraft Boat worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

