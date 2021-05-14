Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 771,351 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 771,351 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $431,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $51,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

CTSH stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

