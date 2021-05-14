Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.6% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,710,000 after acquiring an additional 784,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,270,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,962,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 136.1% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.69 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

