Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 1,299,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

