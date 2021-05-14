WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,368. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

