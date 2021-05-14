WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.78.
Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.
In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,368. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
