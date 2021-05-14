Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

