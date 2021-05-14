Truist Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $68.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATH. Barclays upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

NYSE ATH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.15. 24,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,083. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $63.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

