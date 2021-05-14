Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,841. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

