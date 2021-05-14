Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $3.57. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.93. 3,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,444. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $344.76 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

