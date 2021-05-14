Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $11.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings of $11.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $56.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.40 to $71.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $71.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $96.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $50.04 on Friday, hitting $3,211.51. 150,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,285.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

