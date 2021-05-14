Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 10.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $208.09 and last traded at $207.42. 318,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,108,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.24.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,883,000 after purchasing an additional 793,175 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

