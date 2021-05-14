Doctors Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.23 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001456 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $168.85 million and $3.23 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00079142 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 133.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

