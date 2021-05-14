Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.710-4.840 EPS.

Shares of DOX traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,526. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

