Viacoin (VIA) Tops One Day Volume of $722,966.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $35.26 million and approximately $722,966.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.00649264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,140 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

