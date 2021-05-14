UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

URGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,435. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $317.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

URGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

