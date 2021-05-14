Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $37.24 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 1.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $37,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,943,000 after acquiring an additional 264,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

MXIM opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $98.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

