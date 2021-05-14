Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 6,445 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $557.56 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $595.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.44.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

