D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Cut by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,869 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.