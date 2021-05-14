QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $62.86. 10,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

