Community Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

