Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $389.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.36 and its 200-day moving average is $357.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.