Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $7,502,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

NOW stock traded up $7.76 on Friday, hitting $462.74. 8,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,071. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.51 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

