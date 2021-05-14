High Note Wealth LLC Has $21.85 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,575,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 276,604 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 249,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

