Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.73. 105,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,871. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $104.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74.

