Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,130 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 207.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.