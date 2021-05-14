Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share.

BILI stock traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 184,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

