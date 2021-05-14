Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:LNF traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$675.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

