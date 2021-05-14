Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
Shares of TSE:LNF traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.