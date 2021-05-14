Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,253.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,246.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,512 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

