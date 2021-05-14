National Bankshares Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$45.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,426. The company has a market cap of C$751.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$36.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

