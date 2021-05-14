Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

