Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.88.

EXE traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.76. The firm has a market cap of C$715.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.34. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

